Polarized by war, Armenia votes Sunday in an early election

Voters, in the meantime, remain polarized.

Some continue to back Pashinyan and believe it is time to leave the bitter defeat behind.

“The back of our nation is broken, but we are strong. We have already seen three wars. But life goes on and we will always honor those who died,” said Nelli Karapetyan, a Pashinyan supporter from the city of Sisian.

Others say Kocharyan needs to win in order for Armenia to do well. “We want Armenia to be strong, ... and all prisoners of war to come back. I want Kocharyan to be elected and Armenia to prosper," Mariam Gevorgyan told the AP at a rally Friday.

“We came (to the rally) to free our homeland from the defeatist (Pashinyan),” added Narek Markosyan, who also attended the rally. “He can't stay, period. Just period. He can't stay in our homeland.”

And some cannot get past the war with Azerbaijan.

Anahit Aleqyan, a 65-year-old from the village of Shurnkh in southern Armenia, says she will “vote for anyone who will make (Azerbaijan President Ilham) Aliyev shut up.”

Her village was cut in two by a newly defined border with Azerbaijan, and she lost her house in the peace deal.