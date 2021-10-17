Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of people marched Sunday in Warsaw in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.

At the march, which was held under the slogan “Stop torture at the border," marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.

“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the border region's forests and swamps.

Many Poles have been moved by images of families with young children who had made it to Poland and were then sent back across the border into Belarus.

“What our government is doing is a disgrace,” said Dorota Moran, a 39-year-old preschool therapist for autistic children who marched with two of her three children. “We are in the European Union and should seek support from the European Union. But first of all we have to be human and protect the families and children.”

Another protester, Marcin Kacprzak, traveled from the city of Plock to protest.