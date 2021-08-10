Poles to protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Nationwide demonstrations are planned across Poland Tuesday against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country’s ruling nationalist party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster critical of the government.

At stake in the bill's passage is Poland's reputation for media freedom and as a place for foreign companies to do business. If it passes it is also likely to strain relations with the country's strategic ally, the United States.

Technically, the bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.

In practice, it would push the U.S. company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in the broadcaster TVN, which operates many channels — most notably TVN24, an all-news station. TVN also has a flagship evening news program on its main channel that is watched by millions daily.

The ruling party, Law and Justice, has long sought to nationalize the media sector, citing national security, and says the law would bring Poland into line with other European countries, including France and Germany, which limit foreign ownership in the media sector. Party lawmakers have recently argued it is needed to protect Polish media from being taken over by Russian, Chinese or Arab capital.