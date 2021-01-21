 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police detain aides of Russian opposition leader Navalny
AP

Police detain aides of Russian opposition leader Navalny

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Police on Thursday took into custody two top associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of planned protests against his detention.

Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner who is the Kremlin’s most prominent foe, was arrested on Sunday when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Authorities say his long stay in Germany violated the terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 conviction for financial misdeeds.

Navalny's supporters are calling for demonstrations on Saturday.

His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh was detained by police at her residence several hours after Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer for Navalny’s Fund for Fighting Corruption, was detained. There were no immediate reports of charges lodged against either.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office meanwhile issued warnings to about 30 people against calls for the protests, according to state news agency Tass.

In addition, state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it is warning social media outlets that they could face fines of up to 4 million rubles ($53,000) for allowing minors access to calls for unsanctioned demonstrations.

The decision to arrest Navalny upon his return put the Kremlin in a strategic bind — either risk large demonstrations and international denunciations by keeping him behind bars or back down by letting him go free.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
World

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.”

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public
World

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew: The famous Rodin Museum sculpture gardens is reopening to visitors.

+5
Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim
World

Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's first female president met Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou on Monday to express her support for the athlete who publicly claimed she had been sexually assaulted 22 years ago by a senior sports official.

+26
Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
World

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested Sunday at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Watch Now: Related Video

The foreign policy challenges for President Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News