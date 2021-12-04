 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police get complaints over U.K. leader's festive parties

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Britain's opposition Labour Party has raised complaints to police about Christmas parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff in his office last year in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The reports surfaced as many in the U.K. and elsewhere are increasingly concerned about festive parties and socializing over Christmas this year amid the spread of the new omicron variant.

Labour lawmakers wrote to London's Metropolitan Police asking them to investigate reports that two parties were held at No. 10 Downing Street in the run-up to last Christmas at a time when people were banned from socializing indoors with anyone not in their household.

The police force said Saturday that it was aware of “widespread reporting" of “alleged breaches of health protection regulations” at a government building last November and December. It said although it did not routinely investigate “retrospective” breaches of COVID-19 regulations, it was considering the complaints.

People are also reading…

The Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday that Johnson's team held a festive party ahead of last Christmas, while London was under strict COVID-19 restrictions. It also reported that Johnson gave a speech at a packed going-away party for a senior aide last November, when the country was under lockdown.

The paper said each party had 40 or 50 people crammed into the room.

“If these events did take place, it implies that there is one rule for the government and another for everyone else,” Labour lawmaker Barry Gardiner said.

Johnson has not denied the events took place but said no rules were broken, although he did not elaborate when pressed.

Britain's government this week reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, after scrapping almost all coronavirus restrictions and social distancing rules in the summer.

Some scientists — including Jenny Harries, head of the U.K. Health Security Agency — have warned that people should not socialize over the upcoming holidays unless necessary. But Johnson has maintained that the government will not change its guidance about “how people should be living their lives," and said people should not cancel events like parties and school nativity plays.

———

Follow all AP stories about the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it's not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions.

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Tensions grow over Ukraine with the trading of threats

Tensions grow over Ukraine with the trading of threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met face-to-face with his Russian counterpart on Thursday to demand Russia pull back troops from the border with Ukraine, as tensions and suspicions grow in a confrontation over Ukraine's increasingly close ties with NATO and the West.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News