 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police in North Macedonia bust ring selling drugs, weapons
0 comments
AP

Police in North Macedonia bust ring selling drugs, weapons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia have broken up a major criminal ring of drug, weapons and ammunition traffickers and arrested nine people, including a police officer, authorities said Wednesday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Toni Angelovski said the arrests followed raids on a dozen homes and other locations in the village of Aracinovo, near the capital Skopje, and in the central town of Sveti Nikole.

In an operation that followed months of preparations, police seized evidence including clips of ammunition for automatic rifles, bullets of different calibers, seven vehicles and several mobile phones.

Police said the suspected gang leaders, identified only by their initials as H.B., 54, and A.M., 44, headed an organized criminal group that operated for a long period in North Macedonia.

“During the months-long investigation, more than 20 cases of trafficking in drugs, weapons and ammunition have been documented, and a sufficient amount of evidence has been provided confirming their involvement,” Angelovski said.

He added that the group was connected with a similar gang whose 12 members were arrested in November last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Senator Daines meets with Hellgate High School students

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran
World

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. It was the first such shooting in nearly four years.

The royal rebrand is already underway
World

The royal rebrand is already underway

A version of this story appeared in the April 23 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News