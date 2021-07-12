Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

Gary Neville, a former Manchester United player and now a TV commentator, said he wasn't surprised that the three players who missed their penalties were targeted for racist abuse and called out Johnson.

“The prime minister said it was OK for the population of this country to boo those players who are trying to promote equality and defend against racism,” he said on Sky News. “It starts at the very top and so for me I wasn't surprised in the slightest that I woke up this morning to those headlines."

Home Secretary Priti Patel also condemned the abuse but has also faced criticism for encouraging those booing the players by describing their actions as “gesture politics.”

Prince William, who is the president of the FA, joined the chorus of condemnation, saying he was “sickened” by the racist abuse aimed at the England players.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” he wrote on Twitter. "It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on social media companies to do more to hold offenders to account.