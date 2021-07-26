Police: IS sympathizers behind attempt on ex-Maldives leader

MALE, Maldives (AP) — A Maldives group that sympathizes with the Islamic State group carried out an assassination attempt in May on former President Mohamed Nasheed, police said.

The suspected ringleader, identified only as Thasleem, was arrested on Saturday in the southern Addu atoll, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohamed Riaz told reporters.

He said Thasleem was also arrested in 2017 for allegedly making a bomb in an apartment and was prosecuted, but his case did not move forward and he was released the following year without explanation.

Nasheed was injured in a May 6 blast outside his home in the capital, Male. The homemade bomb, planted in a parked motorbike and detonated by remote control, also injured four bystanders, including a British national.

Riaz said Saturday that police have arrested 10 people for alleged involvement in the assassination attempt. He said the suspects spread IS ideologies but that investigators have not found any direct links between the groups.

He said the men had declared that Nasheed no longer believed in Islam and that his “blood should be spilled” because his political actions and speeches did not agree with Islamic values.