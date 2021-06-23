Police officer guilty of manslaughter in soccer star's death

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court are still deliberating on an assault charge against another police officer who was Monk’s girlfriend at the time.

It is extremely rare for police in Britain to be convicted of manslaughter or murder over deaths in custody or during contact with the public. According to the charity Inquest, which supports the bereaved in cases of deaths involving the state, the last such conviction was in 1986. The group said Monk's conviction is believed to be the first time a British police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a Black man.

Atkinson's death touched off a debate about the increasingly frequent use of Tasers in a country where most police don't carry guns. Government statistics show Black people are more likely to have stun guns used on them than white Britons.

.Atkinson was a forward who played in England’s op division for Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa. During a Villa game against Wimbledon in October 1992 he scored one of the Premier League's most famous goals when he ran from inside his own half, evaded a number of challenges, then chipped the ball over the goalkeeper.

He scored 20 Premier League goals for Villa and also netted in the 1994 League Cup final in the team’s 3-1 win over Manchester United. Atkinson also had spells with Real Sociedad in Spain, Fenerbahce in Turkey and in South Korea.

