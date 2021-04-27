 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polish activist acquitted of charges of assaulting police
0 comments
AP

Polish activist acquitted of charges of assaulting police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court on Tuesday acquitted a prominent senior citizen activist of charges she insulted and assaulted a police officer who tried to detain her during an anti-government protest last week.

The activist, Katarzyna Augustynek, has participated in many street demonstrations against the right-wing government, and has had several run-ins with police.

According to a Polish media reports, the judge at the District Court in Warsaw said evidence indicated that Augustynek had been protesting peacefully.

Gazeta Wyborcza daily said on its website the judge stressed that the constitution guarantees the right to protest. The judge also argued that there was no justification for the way police had treated Augustynek, who resisted detention during last week's protest.

Augustynek, who is in her mid 60s, has supported women’s rights, judicial independence and other causes.

Known widely as Babcia Kasia, or Grandma Kasia, she has been repeatedly stopped by police and asked to show identification or detained, under increasingly assertive tactics — including large-scale identifications, detentions and the use of tear gas — police have deployed against protesters.

On April 11, an Associated Press photographer documented her being dragged to a police van for painting crosses and hearts in honor of COVID-19 victims on the pavement of a downtown square in Warsaw.

The authorities argue that protests held during the pandemic have been in violation of health regulations.

Augustynek, often seen carrying an LGBT rainbow rights bag, gained recognition amid the mass protests triggered when the constitutional court issued a ruling that led to a near-total ban on abortion.

The recent charges stemmed from her participation in a demonstration last Wednesday in support of a judge facing a possible arrest order.

Last fall, Augustynek described to the AP how she had supported the anti-communist Solidarity movement in the 1980s but then abstained from political activities until the governing Law and Justice party won elections in 2015. Since then she has protested regularly.

“I reached a point where I could not stand what was happening in my country,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta police pull driver from burning car

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas
World

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

  • Updated

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.

The royal rebrand is already underway
World

The royal rebrand is already underway

A version of this story appeared in the April 23 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News