Polish activists seek support for liberalizing abortion law

The activists acknowledged it will be impossible to secure lawmakers' approval for legalizing abortion as long as the ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, holds a majority in parliament. Poland's centrist political groups also have not backed the initiative; the country's largest opposition party, Civic Platform, is divided on abortion.

The aim of abortion rights activists for now is to trigger a larger social debate that they hope will allow them to argue that abortion should be safe and legal because women terminate pregnancies regardless of what the law says.

Marta Lempart, a leader with Women's Strike, the group behind the recent street protests, said the step is part of a longer-term struggle that she believes will prevail since support for giving women reproductive choice prevails in Europe.

“That is why we do not lose hope, despite this terrible moment in which we find ourselves,” she said.

Lempart said the proposal announced Wednesday represents the fifth attempt to ease access to abortions in Poland since a 1993 law took effect that allows abortions only in cases of crime (rape or incest), a risk to the woman's life or health, or fetal abnormalities. The October court ruling removed fetal defects, even lethal ones, as grounds for a legal abortion.