Polish civic groups oppose 'takeover' of human rights office

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — More than 120 Polish organizations have voiced opposition to what they call “the hostile takeover” of the office of the country's human rights commissioner.

Their joint statement published Friday comes a day after the government-controlled Constitutional Tribunal issued a ruling which will end in three months the term of Adam Bodnar as human rights commissioner, or ombudsman.

The ombudsman’s office is an independent institution that safeguards the civil rights of individuals, can represent them in disputes with government authorities and obtain reversals of some state decisions.

“The (court decision) is another example of the government’s appropriation of the state, undermining the foundations of democracy and circumventing the provisions of the Constitution,” said the statement, whose signatories included groups defending human rights, the environment, and privacy rights.