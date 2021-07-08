Polish draft law seen as targeting critical broadcaster

TVN responded with a statement saying that the proposed changes were “intended to silence us and to deprive the viewers of their right to choose.”

“Under the false pretense of a fight against foreign propaganda, an attempt is being made to limit the freedom of the media,” the TVN statement said. “We will not surrender under any pressure and we will remain independent in acting on behalf of our viewers.”

The proposed changes come as Discovery Inc. has been waiting for over a year for the extension of TVN24′s license that expires Sept. 26. Discovery bought the broadcaster in 2018 from another U.S. media concern, Scripps Networks Interactive, and manages TVN though Polish Television Holding BV, registered in the Netherlands.

The head of Poland's media regulator, Witold Kolodziejski, confirmed the body was in talks with TVN24 over its concession and was analyzing opinions by experts, but also said he favors the interpretation of the law that requires non-European investors to own no more than 49% stakes in Polish media companies.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Marcin Horala insisted on Onet Rano news portal that the proposed changes are “not about closing TVN.” He suggested that the current owner could sell some of the shares to a European investor if its license is to be extended.