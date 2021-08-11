Polish govt seeks new attempt to vote on disputed media bill

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's right-wing ruling party failed to get a majority Wednesday to pass a bill that would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.

But later in the day the party was seeking another attempt to vote on the bill amid a chaotic day in the parliament.

The legislation, if passed, would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. broadcaster that is owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings. The legislation is seen as a major attack on media independence in a European Union nation that has already been criticized for reducing media diversity and judicial independence.

The move to postpone the vote — brought by an opposition party leader — passed unexpectedly and came amid an emotional session in parliament. Some opposition lawmakers rejoiced and said there was still hope to preserve media independence.

But later the speaker of parliament, Elzbieta Witek, resumed the session and said there would be an attempt to vote after all. Opposition lawmakers accused her of breaking parliamentary rules by allowing the vote to take place after agreeing to postpone it until September.