Polish legal body rejects prosecutor request to arrest judge

The prosecutor has charged Tuleya with a criminal breach of secrecy for allowing journalists into his courtroom for a verdict in 2017. The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years. Tuleya has said that allowing the journalists in the court was fully permitted under the criminal code and that he revealed no secrets.

Government critics consider the charges against Tuleya to be a pretext, and argue they are intended to warn other judges to fall in line with the conservative government’s interests or be punished.

“The situation is terrifying. That is why you can see so many lawyers in front of the court. We are all threatened,” said Michal Wawrykiewicz, a lawyer with Free Courts, a group fighting for the rule of law.

After the right-wing Law and Justice party came to power in 2015, it moved quickly to take control of most aspects of Poland's justice system, successfully establishing political control over the Constitutional Tribunal and other judicial bodies.

Nearly six years later, however, it still struggles to control the lower courts, where independent judges often issue rulings that run counter to the government.