Polish miners, power workers, protest shift away from coal

He said the EU is ruled by “ecoterrorists” who are not really aware of the situation.

The demonstrators accuse the right-wing government of caving in to EU demands and charting out the timetable for the full closure of mines by 2049. Energy experts say that will happen much sooner, because Poland's coal mines are becoming increasingly deeper and costlier, making extraction unviable. Some users are already importing cheaper coal, including from Russia.

Wednesday's protest was spurred by an order last month from a top EU court for Poland to immediately halt operation of the Turow brown coal mine that feeds the Turow power plant, the source of some 7% percent of Poland's energy. The ruling was in response to a lawsuit by the neighboring Czech Republic which says the mine is draining water from its border villages.

Also Wednesday, in a boost to the Czech complaint, the European Commission, the EU's executive body, said it will support Prague's case against Poland to demand Turow's closure, before the EU Court of Justice, Poland's state news agency PAP said, quoting commission spokeswoman Vivian Loonela.