Polish PM vows support for Belarusians after ally's remark

In a follow-up comment later on Facebook, Terlecki also added that it would be easy for Tsikanouskaya “to lose the sympathy of most Poles.”

The comments outraged many Poles and there were demands by the opposition for him to resign. Some pointed out that Tsikhanouskaya's husband, an opposition activist, remains imprisoned by the regime in Belarus, which is supported by the Kremlin.

“Ryszard Terlecki should not only lose his position, but he should disappear from public life,” said Marek Migalski, a political analyst and professor at the University of Silesia.

“It is probably she who, although we do not know for sure, won the presidential election," he told TVN24. "This type of contemptuous tone is disastrous for the interests of the Polish state.”

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, asked about the matter on Monday, began by defending Terlecki's record. He recalled that Terlecki was active in the struggle for democracy in Poland in the 1970s and 1980s, and was arrested by the communist authorities.

Morawiecki then said that “from the very beginning of the protests in August last year we are with the Belarusians who are fighting for freedom, fighting for the rule of law, fighting for democracy." He insisted that support would continue.