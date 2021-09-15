 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poll shows Swiss voters on track to back same-sex marriage
0 Comments
AP

Poll shows Swiss voters on track to back same-sex marriage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA (AP) — A poll released Wednesday suggests Swiss voters are on track to vote yes in a “marriage for all” referendum, which supporters see as a key step for equal rights, but opponents fear could erode traditional family values.

The latest poll for public broadcaster SSR before the Sept. 26 referendum found that 63% of respondents support the measure, with 35% opposed and 2% undecided.

That’s a six percentage point drop in the level of support from a previous poll on the matter published in late August, but suggests the margin remains wide.

Marriage for same-sex couples is not legal in Switzerland, but they can enter registered partnerships.

The Swiss government supports the measure, which would also allow for expedited naturalization of foreign same-sex spouses and grant married women couples access to sperm donation.

The poll of 13,261 registered voters was conducted from Sept. 1-9 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These child handprints could be the oldest human art ever discovered

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+23
N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade
World

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News