Pollsters: French conservatives lead 1st round regional vote

PARIS (AP) — France’s traditional conservative party dominated the first round of regional elections Sunday and Marine Le Pen’s far-right party performed less well than expected, according to polling agency projections.

The election Sunday was marked by exceptionally low turnout, at less than 34%, and campaigning focused on security and economic issues. The regional elections are meant to be about local issues but were seen by many as a dress rehearsal for next year’s presidential election.

Three polling agencies projected that traditional conservative party, The Republicans, would have the most overall votes, about 26-28% support. They were followed in the projections by Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, which had been riding high in recent weeks on her tough-on-security, stop-immigration message.

Behind them were the long-struggling Socialist Party and its left-wing allies, Green parties and President Emmanuel Macron’s young centrist Republic on the Move party. Macron's movement had been forecast to fare poorly, lacking a strong local political base and suffering from frustration at his government’s handling of the pandemic.