Pollsters: French conservatives lead 1st round regional vote

Far-right leader Marine le Pen smiles as he visits a divers school in Frejus, southern France, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Although the winner of Sundays June 20 and 27 in the regional elections will only deal with local issues, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (National Rally) party could for the first time capture one of France's 13 regions.
A man walks past posters advertising the upcoming regional election in Saint Jean de Luz southwestern France, Friday, June 18, 2021. Regional election will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France.
Electoral campaign boards are set up for the upcoming European elections in Valsonne, central France, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Regional election will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France. The elections had already been postponed from March due to the COVID-19.
Far-right leader Marine le Pen, right, and local candidate Thierry Mariani, left, take a break at a cafe terrace as she campaigns in Six-Fours-les-Plages, southern France, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Although the winner of Sundays June 20 and 27 in the regional elections will only deal with local issues, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (National Rally) party could for the first time capture one of France's 13 regions.
Far-right leader Marine le Pen, right, and local candidate Thierry Mariani attend a press conference in Toulon, southern France, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Although the winner of Sundays June 20 and 27 in the regional elections will only deal with local issues, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (National Rally) party could for the first time capture one of France's 13 regions.
A man looks at posters advertising the upcoming regional election in Saint Jean de Luz southwestern France, Friday, June 18, 2021. Regional election will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France.
Far-right leader Marine le Pen smiles during a press conference in Toulon, southern France, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Although the winner of Sundays June 20 and 27 in the regional elections will only deal with local issues, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (National Rally) party could for the first time capture one of France's 13 regions.
A man looks at posters advertising the upcoming regional election in Bidarray, southwestern France, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Regional elections will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France.
Electoral campaign boards are set up for the upcoming European elections in Saint-Clement-sur-Valsonne, central France, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Regional elections will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France. The elections had already been postponed from March due to the COVID-19.
Police officers stop and search a motorbike rider and his passenger who did not wear any helmets, in the Paris suburb of Villiers-le-Bel, Tuesday, June, 15, 2021. In the run-up to France's presidential elections in 2022, crime and policing are again becoming hot-button issues. Some political opponents of President Emmanuel Macron argue that France is becoming an increasingly violent country.
French President Emmanuel Macron inspects the honor guards as he attends a WWII ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of late French Gen. Charles de Gaulle's resistance call from London on June 18, 1940, at the Mont Valerien, in Suresnes, near Paris, Friday, June 18, 2021. The appeal, which was delivered on the BBC by Charles de Gaulle, served to rally his countrymen after the fall of France to Nazi Germany.
A person casts a ballot at a polling station during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron chats with his wife Brigitte during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron shows his passport while his wife Brigitte waits during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron waves during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
A man stands in a voting booth as he vots for the regional elections in Lyon, central France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
A woman leaves a voting booth as she vots for the regional elections in Lyon, central France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Priest Eloi Gillet leaves the voting booth as he votes for the regional elections in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
A voter picks up ballots before voting for the regional elections in Lyon, central France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron leaves the voting booth during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen leaves the voting booth before voting for the regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Marine Le Pen's far right party is riding high on her tough-on-security, stop-immigration message as French voters start choosing regional leaders Sunday in an election that's seen as a dress rehearsal for next year's presidential vote.
French President Emmanuel Macron greets voters during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
People vote during regional elections in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Marine Le Pen's far-right party is riding high on her tough-on-security, stop-immigration message as French voters started choosing regional leaders Sunday in an election that many see as a dress rehearsal for next year's presidential vote.
Electoral campaign boards are pictured during regional elections in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Marine Le Pen's far-right party is riding high on her tough-on-security, stop-immigration message as French voters started choosing regional leaders Sunday in an election that many see as a dress rehearsal for next year's presidential vote.
A voter exits a voting booth as they vote for the regional elections in Lyon, central France, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
A woman casts her vote during regional elections in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Marine Le Pen's far-right party is riding high on her tough-on-security, stop-immigration message as French voters started choosing regional leaders Sunday in an election that many see as a dress rehearsal for next year's presidential vote.
By ALEX TURNBULL and ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — France’s traditional conservative party dominated the first round of regional elections Sunday and Marine Le Pen’s far-right party performed less well than expected, according to polling agency projections.
The election Sunday was marked by exceptionally low turnout, at less than 34%, and campaigning focused on security and economic issues. The regional elections are meant to be about local issues but were seen by many as a dress rehearsal for next year’s presidential election.
Three polling agencies projected that traditional conservative party, The Republicans, would have the most overall votes, about 26-28% support. They were followed in the projections by Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, which had been riding high in recent weeks on her tough-on-security, stop-immigration message.
Behind them were the long-struggling Socialist Party and its left-wing allies, Green parties and President Emmanuel Macron’s young centrist Republic on the Move party. Macron's movement had been forecast to fare poorly, lacking a strong local political base and suffering from frustration at his government’s handling of the pandemic.
Parties that win more than 10% of the vote advance to the decisive second round on June 27. A major question for the runoff is whether French voters will still band together to keep Le Pen's party out of power as they have in the past.