{{featured_button_text}}

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is decrying that the “greed of a few” wealthy people is compounding the plight of the poor.

Francis celebrated a Mass Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica dedicated to heightening awareness about poor people worldwide. He lamented that people aren’t worried that income “gaps are increasing, that the greed of a few is adding to the poverty of many others.”

Keeping a tradition of his papacy, Francis invited 1,500 indigent persons to dine with him at the Vatican after Mass, while another 1,500 will be treated to a separate lunch elsewhere in Rome.

Francis said faithful should ask themselves: “Do I, as a Christian, have at least one poor person as a friend?”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

He has made paying attention to those living on society’s margins a priority of his pontificate.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0