Related to this story

What is the future of the papacy?

What is the future of the papacy?

To understand why the Roman Catholic church is at a crossroads today, it helps to look back at the 10 years since Pope Francis was selected.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi tornadoes kill 23, injure dozens overnight