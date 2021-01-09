 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pope Francis 'astonished' by mob attack on US Capitol
AP

Pope Francis 'astonished' by mob attack on US Capitol

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Pope Francis 'astonished' by mob attack on US Capitol

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, on the Immaculate Conception day, at the Vatican. The pope said in an interview with Mediaset that is to be broadcast Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 that he was “astonished” by the mob attack at the U.S. Capitol due to the democratic traditions of the United States.

 Andrew Medichini

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has told an Italian broadcaster that he was “astonished” by the mob attack at the U.S. Capitol due to the democratic traditions of the United States.

The pope said in an interview with Mediaset that the private broadcaster is set to air on Sunday that even "in the most mature reality, there is always something that doesn’t work, people who take a path against the community, against democracy and against the common good.”

In a brief excerpt posted on Mediaset’s website on Saturday, Francis said , “Thank God this exploded” into the open “so it can be seen, so it can be remedied.”

"This must be condemned, this movement, regardless of the people” involved, he said of the rioting and violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Supporters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the Capitol as Congress was finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory, believing Trump's false claims of a rigged election. Five people died, including a police officer.

“Violence is always like this, isn't it?" the pontiff said. “No population can boast of not having one day a case of violence. It happens in history. But we must understand well, so as not to repeat it, learn from history, learn that groups...that are not well integrated into society, sooner or later will have these eruptions of violence.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
World

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.

+31
UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
World

UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges over the publication of secret U.S. documents a decade ago, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

+17
UK hospitals stagger as new virus variant takes huge toll
World

UK hospitals stagger as new virus variant takes huge toll

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Britain is facing a long, bleak winter as cold, wet weather and a more contagious variant of the coronavirus put unprecedented strain on the nation's hospitals and force record numbers of patients to wait 12 hours or more, sometimes on ambulance gurneys, before receiving treatment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Canadians call out leaders for breaking own Covid rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News