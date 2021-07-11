Pope Francis backs free universal health care in 1st appearance since surgery

"I am happy to be able to keep the Sunday appointment of the Angelus, even here from Gemelli Polyclinic," Francis said. "I thank everyone. I felt your closeness and the support of your prayers.''

"Thank you from my heart!" exclaimed the pontiff, smiling as he peered over the balcony railing to better see the faithful below.

Standing on the balcony with him were some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli, a major Catholic teaching hospital on the outskirts of Rome. The crowd below clapped often.

Francis underwent three hours of abdominal surgery under general anesthesia on July 4, and later that night was described by the Holy See as having responded well.

Reading from prepared remarks Sunday, he kept one or both hands on a lectern for support, including when he raised an arm in blessing. The pope praised the "tenderness" of those who care for the sick, which he said was "like a caress that makes you feel better, eases the pain and picks you up."