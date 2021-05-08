Pope Francis backs vaccine patents waiver to enable 'universal access to vaccines'

"The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai wrote in a statement.

The patent waiver proposal, first put forward by India and South Africa last October, has the backing of dozens of mostly developing countries but would need unanimous support at the World Trade Organization before rules could be loosened. EU powerhouse Germany is among those opposed to the waiver.

According to its website, "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" is a global broadcast special that "will celebrate hope as families and communities reunite after receiving the vaccine, and call on world leaders to step up for equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine."

Starting at 8 p.m. ET, it will be hosted by Selena Gomez and feature performers including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, H.E.R. and J Balvin. The broadcast is part of advocacy group Global Citizen's Recovery Plan for the World campaign.

CNN's Hada Messia reported from Rome and Laura Smith-Spark wrote from London. CNN's Duarte Mendonca contributed to this report.

