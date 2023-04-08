VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis returned to public view on Saturday, presiding over Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, a day after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome convinced the recently ailing pontiff to skip Good Friday's nighttime procession at the Colosseum.
The evening basilica service began in darkness. Then the basilica's cavernous interior was suddenly bathed in light, reflecting the Christian beliefs that Jesus rose from his death by crucifixion and that goodness can triumph over evil.
The 86-year-old pope is recuperating from bronchitis, which saw him hospitalized on March 29 for three days. On Sunday, tens of thousands of faithful are expected to join the pope in St. Peter's Square for Easter Mass at the end of Holy Week.
Pope Francis holds a Paschal candle Saturday as he presides over an Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
In his homily, Francis sought to spur Catholics to be renewed by Easter.
"At times, we may simply feel weary about our daily routine, tired of taking risks in a cold, hard world where only the clever and the strong seem to get ahead," Francis said. "At other times, we may feel helpless and discouraged before the power of evil."
He cited other sources of discouragement: "the attitudes of calculation and indifference that seem to prevail in society, the cancer of corruption, the spread of injustice, the icy winds of war."
But Easter "motivates us to move forward, to leave behind our sense of defeat, to roll away the stone of the tombs in which we often imprison our hope," Francis said.
Pope Francis presides over an Easter vigil ceremony Saturday in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
"The power of Easter, brothers and sisters, summons you to roll away every stone of disappointment and mistrust," the pope said.
His stamina appeared to hold during the vigil, which lasts more than two hours, although Francis at times coughed or cleared his throat.
At the start of the Easter vigil, Francis, who arrived in a wheelchair he uses to cope with knee pain, incised in the wax of a tall candle a cross, the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet — alpha and omega — and the numerals of this year. Then the lit candle was carried by a cleric up the basilica's center aisle, past darkened pews filled with some 8,000 faithful. Dozens of cardinals and other prelates followed, each carrying a smaller, lit candle.
Members of the faithful who were being baptized Saturday hold candles as Pope Francis presides over an Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
"The Church calls upon her sons and daughters, scattered throughout the world, to come together to watch and pray," Francis said, beginning the service. Later, the basilica bells tolled, resounding in the night.
The basilica Mass during the vigil of Christianity's most important day has become an occasion for pontiffs to baptize several adults from around the world. Selected to be baptized at this year's vigil were eight believers, from Albania, the United States, Nigeria, Italy and Venezuela, the Vatican said.
One by one, they approached the pope and told him that they wanted to be baptized. Then they leaned over a basin so Francis could pour water over their heads as part of the sacrament's ritual, formally welcoming them into the Catholic Church.
Photos: Easter week traditions around the world
Devotees prepare before taking part during Palm Sunday in Zaragoza, northern Spain, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Millions of Spaniards take to the road in the days leading up to Easter, traveling to see family or for a holiday break. For many, seeing traditional processions with painted religious icons that can weigh over a ton is a cathartic annual ritual, a time to reflect on past sorrows and current ills. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
The Passion of Jesus is performed to crowds in Trafalgar Square, London, Friday, April 7, 2023 on Good Friday by actors from the Wintershall Players. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Aaron Chown
A nun helps Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich carrying a wooden cross in front of the Sacre-Coeur basilica, during the Way of the Cross ceremony as part of Easter celebrations, Friday, April 7, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill releases a bird celebrating the Annunciation preceding the celebration of Orthodox Easter in front of the Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alexander Zemlianichenko
Penitents of the "Dulce nombre de Jesus" brotherhood take part in the "Miserere" procession in Baena, southern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
A Christian woman kisses a Jesus Christ cross as other wait during Good Friday service at Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
K.M. Chaudary
Members of the band practice prior to the procession at the Veracruz church in Aguilar de la Frontera, southern Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Catholic faithfuls march carrying Palm fronds to commemorate Palm Sunday, which marks the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday, April 2, 2023. The ceremony marks the beginning of the Holy Week leading to Easter. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Sunday Alamba
Chilean illustrator Pepa Espinoza paints an Easter egg along with other artists as part of the performance "Easter Colors" organized by Parque Del Recuerdo cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Easter Egg Roll decorations are on display in the East Colonnade of the White House, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Washington. The annual Easter Egg Roll is scheduled to take place Monday, April 10. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Pilgrims carry crosses to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland, Britain, during the annual Christian Easter pilgrimage on Good Friday, Friday April 7, 2023. ( Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Jane Barlow
Worshipper Jose Maria Segura sings a "saeta" as the Virgin Mary is carried out of the church during the procession of "El Cerro" brotherhood in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Devotes carries flowers before taking part in the Holy Monday procession in Logrono, northern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
A decorative egg designed by a student from Pennsylvania is on display in the East Colonnade of the White House, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Washington. The annual Easter Egg Roll is scheduled to take place Monday, April 10. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
A portable dais platform which supports a statue of the Virgin Mary, is carried by "costaleros" during a procession in Seville, Spain, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
The priest Antonio Bueno confesses to a penitent of the brotherhood of "Los Estudiantes" before starting the procession through the streets of Seville, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
From top, Cardinals, Bishops, and clerics attend the Palm Sunday's mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, 2023 a day after being discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where he has been treated for bronchitis, The Vatican said. The Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, retracing the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Masked devotes take part in the Holy Monday procession in Logrono, northern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Millions of Spaniards take to the road in the days leading up to Easter, traveling to see family or for a holiday break. For many, seeing traditional processions with painted religious icons that can weigh over a ton is a cathartic annual ritual, a time to reflect on past sorrows and current ills. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
A young boy holds a crucifix during a procession to mark Good Friday in Jammu, India, Friday, April 7, 2023. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Channi Anand
Ruben Enaje is nailed to the cross during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's sufferings as part of Good Friday rituals April 7, 2023, in the village of San Pedro, Cutud, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. The real-life crucifixions, a gory Good Friday tradition that is rejected by the Catholic church, resumes in this farming village after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Penitents from "La Candelaria" brotherhood walk across the Seville cathedral as they takes part in a procession, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Devotes known as "Las Manolas", hold candles while taking part in the Holy Monday procession in Logrono, northern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
Members of the "Las Siete Palabras" brotherhood place the "Cristo de la agonía" as part of the preparation for a Holy Week procession in Zamora, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Penitents of "Los Estudiantes" brotherhood gather in one of the courtyards of the University of Seville before starting the procession, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A penitent of "Santa Genoveva" brotherhood holds a baby as they watch at the Virgin Mary before taking part in a procession in Seville, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A " Costalero" from the " La Vera Cruz" brotherhood prepares to carry over his back the portable dais platform which supports a statue of the Virgin de La Vera Cruz, in a procession in Seville, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Laura Leon)
Laura Leon
Priest Antonio Bueno confesses Rocio Molina, a penitent of the brotherhood of "Los Estudiantes", before starting the procession through the streets of Seville, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Penitents from the 'Cristo de la Buena Muerte' brotherhood carry a wooden image representing Jesus Christ as they take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, early Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A baby dressed as a penitent sleeps before the start of the "Hermandad de Jesús en su tercera caída" procession during Spain's Holy Week in Zamora, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Worshippers watch as the Virgin Mary is carried out of the church during the procession of "El Cerro" brotherhood in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Penitents from "La Redencion" brotherhood carry a portable dais platform which supports a statue of the Virgin Mary during a procession in Seville, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Penitents from the 'Cristo de la Buena Muerte' brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, early Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Millions of Spaniards take to the road in the days leading up to Easter, traveling to see family or for a holiday break. For many, seeing traditional processions with painted religious icons that can weigh over a ton is a cathartic annual ritual, a time to reflect on past sorrows and current ills. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Christians reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 7, 2023. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A.
Christians pause along the Via Dolorosa, a route that is believed to be the path Jesus walked to his crucifixion, on Good Friday in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Maya Alleruzzo
Pope Francis watch the procession of cardinals as he prepares to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, 2023 a day after being discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where he has been treated for bronchitis, The Vatican said. The Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, retracing the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis blesses chrism oil contained in a jar during a Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
