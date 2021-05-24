Pope to Vatican's own media workers: Who reads your news?

He said their work was good, their offices nice and organized, but that there was a “danger” that their work doesn’t arrive where it is supposed to. He warned them against falling prey to a “lethal" functionality where they go through the motions but don't actually achieve anything.

The cost-benefit question of the Vatican's in-house media operations has been posed many times, since the communications office consumes more of the Holy See's annual budget than any other department. According to the latest figures, the Dicastry for Communications had a 43 million euros ($52.5 million) budget for 2021, around 20 percent of the whole.

Its expenses are are greater than the combined expenses of the 10 smallest Vatican departments.

The Vatican has long justified the costs because its communications operations are at the core of the Holy See’s main mission: to communicate the Catholic faith to all corners of the globe.

The head of the office, Paolo Ruffini, said he took the pope's words as an invitation to creatively look to the future, even while acknowledging the reality of today's media realities. He recalled Francis had told L'Osservatore Romano staff to “let themselves be slapped by reality," and that the comment was a wake-up call of sorts.