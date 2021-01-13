Portugal goes into lockdown amid record-breaking virus surge

Portugal, which began a vaccination program in the last week of December, has officially recorded more than 8,200 deaths from the coronavirus.

Its 14-day rate of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is 517, according to the European Centre for Disease Control. That places Portugal in 12th highest place in the table of 31 countries monitored by the European Union agency.

A week ago, the 14-day rate was 466.

The upcoming presidential election is scheduled to go ahead as political leaders deemed a constitutional amendment that would allow a postponement too difficult to write and pass in a short space of time.

National travel restrictions enacted under the current state of emergency are to be lifted for a day on Jan. 17, when early voting will be permitted, and on the day of the election.

In other exceptional measures, more polling stations than usual will be available to prevent crowds. For the same reason, candidates are favoring online rallies instead of more traditional events.

Health officials will be available to collect the votes of people in elderly care homes and those in isolation.