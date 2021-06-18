Portugal mayor: Protesters' details were given to embassies

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The city council of Lisbon has for years provided foreign embassies with personal information about protesters who organize demonstrations outside their premises, the Portuguese capital’s mayor said Friday.

The practice continued even after a new data protection law that took effect in 2018 made it illegal, Mayor Fernando Medina said.

Medina did not specify which embassies were informed, but he gave an example of information provided to the Israeli Embassy in 2011 to show that previous council leaders had followed the same procedure. The information provided at that time named at least one person who took part in the protest against Israeli conduct in Palestinian territories, he said.

The mayor spoke as he published the results of a preliminary internal audit into why the city council shared with Russian officials personal details of at least three Lisbon-based dissidents. The dissidents organized a protest in Lisbon five months ago in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The information-sharing, first reported by Portuguese newspapers Expresso and Observador earlier this month, caused a scandal.