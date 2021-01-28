Portugal scrambles for virus beds; health system threatened

Medical personnel work inside a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the military hospital in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The military hospital is expanding it's number of beds available to take COVID-19 patients from the National Health Service. Portugal is reporting new daily records of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as a recent pandemic surge continues unabated.
A healthcare worker is reflected in a mirror inside a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the military hospital in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The military hospital is expanding it's number of beds available to take COVID-19 patients from the National Health Service. Portugal is reporting new daily records of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as a recent pandemic surge continues unabated.
A healthcare worker disinfects his hands inside a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the military hospital in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The military hospital is expanding it's number of beds available to take COVID-19 patients from the National Health Service. Portugal is reporting new daily records of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as a recent pandemic surge continues unabated.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, right, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, left, and Health Minister Marta Temido talk at the end of a visit to the Military Hospital in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The military hospital is expanding it's number of beds available to take COVID-19 patients from the National Health Service. Portugal is reporting new daily records of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as a recent pandemic surge continues unabated.
Soldiers prepare beds in a new COVID-19 ward being set up at the Military Hospital in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The military hospital is expanding it's number of beds available to take COVID-19 patients from the National Health Service. Portugal is reporting new daily records of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as a recent pandemic surge continues unabated.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa addresses journalists at a new COVID-19 ward being set up at the Military Hospital in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The military hospital is expanding it's number of beds available to take COVID-19 patients from the National Health Service. Portugal is reporting new daily records of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as a recent pandemic surge continues unabated.
A worker puts up a sign on the door of a new COVID-19 ward being set up at the Military Hospital in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The military hospital is expanding it's number of beds available to take COVID-19 patients from the National Health Service. Portugal is reporting new daily records of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as a recent pandemic surge continues unabated.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, 2nd right, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, left, and Health Minister Marta Temido, right, visit a room in a new COVID-19 ward being set up at the Military Hospital in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The military hospital is expanding it's number of beds available to take COVID-19 patients from the National Health Service. Portugal is reporting new daily records of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as a recent pandemic surge continues unabated.
A woman wearing a face mask walks by a poster alerting people to take precautions against the coronavirus, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Portugal has had the world's worst rate of new daily COVID-19 cases and deaths per 100,000 population for the past week, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
A ma wearing a face mask walks by a closed travel agency in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Portugal has had the world's worst rate of new daily cases and deaths per 100,000 population for the past week, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
A person walks past a closed shop selling medical clothing in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Portugal has had the world's worst rate of new daily cases and deaths per 100,000 population for the past week, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Soldiers prepare beds in consulting rooms being turned into a makeshift COVID-19 ward at the Military Hospital in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
Workers assemble a panel in the Military Hospital canteen being transformed into a 50-bed infirmary, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
A worker finishes a wall just built in the Military Hospital canteen being transformed into a 50-bed infirmary, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
A worker puts up a sign at the entrance of a corridor leading to consulting rooms being turned into a makeshift COVID-19 ward at the Military Hospital in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
A blueprint of the work in progress is pasted on a wall of the Military Hospital canteen being transformed into a 50-bed infirmary, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
Brigadier General Rui Sousa, a 20-year army doctor who heads Lisbon's Military Hospital, looks at the camera during an interview in the hospital canteen that is being transformed into a 50-bed infirmary, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
Workers assemble panels in the Military Hospital canteen being transformed into a 50-bed infirmary, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
Medical personnel work inside a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Military Hospital in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
A civilian ambulance enters the Military Hospital in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
A worker finishes a panel just assembled in the Military Hospital canteen being transformed into a 50-bed infirmary, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. At the hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks this month rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing the public health system.
By BARRY HATTON
Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — At Lisbon’s Military Hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing its public health system.
The hospital’s waiting rooms, consulting rooms and atriums have been filled with beds. This week, the canteen is being sacrificed. It’s the last space left.
“In the first nine months (of the pandemic), we tripled our capacity” of beds, said Brigadier General Rui Sousa, a 20-year army doctor who heads the Military Hospital. In January, “we’ve had to triple that tripled capacity,” he told The Associated Press.
A January pandemic surge has stretched medical services in Portugal to a breaking point. By size of population, Portugal has been the worst-hit country in the world for more than a week in terms of daily new cases and deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Portugal is now facing an alarming problem: as soon as new beds come available, they are quickly filled and more are needed. And while extra beds and new wards are relatively quick to produce, trained medical staff aren’t.
On top of that, things are going to get worse. Experts predict the surge will peak only in mid-February, raising the specter of a collapse of the country's health system.