Potential contenders for new Northern Ireland first minister

The party has provided three of the four first ministers to have run the devolved administration in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 formalized power-sharing arrangements between those who want to remain in the U.K. and those who wish to see Northern Ireland become part of the Republic of Ireland.

For decades, that fissure fueled sectarian violence. The so-called Troubles, which formally ended with the Good Friday Agreement, resulted in around 3,500 deaths.

The DUP also played a prominent role in the Brexit debate. It backed the U.K.'s departure from the EU in the 2016 referendum and has tried to use its votes in the U.K. Parliament in the years since to eke out concessions from successive British Conservative governments.

However, post-Brexit trade rules that took effect at the start of this year imposed customs checks on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., which has angered many within the DUP .

These are some potential contenders to succeed Foster:

JEFFREY DONALDSON