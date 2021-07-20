Potential US bidder for UK's Morrisons mulls joining rival

LONDON (AP) — A potential bidder for British supermarket chain Morrisons has opted against making an offer and will instead seek to join forces with a rival firm, whose bid has been endorsed by Morrisons.

U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which confirmed it was considering a bid for Morrisons earlier this month, said Tuesday that it will no longer be making an offer for the supermarket. It added that it is in early discussions to team up with another private equity firm, Fortress, which has made an agreed 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) offer for Morrisons.

In a statement, Apollo said it "would be fully supportive of Fortress’s stated intentions regarding Morrisons.”

Morrisons employs about 110,000 people, operates 497 stores and 339 gas stations across the U.K.

Fortress, which is part of a consortium that also includes the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, has sought to counter concerns that it intends to asset-strip Morrisons and reduce workers' rights. It has stated its intention to keep Morrisons’ management team in place and has pointed to its actions since buying Majestic Wine in 2019.