Poul Schlueter, longtime Danish prime minister, dies at 92

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Poul Schlueter, Denmark's prime minister for over a decade who negotiated exemptions for his country to a key European Union treaty after Danes rejected the initial text in a referendum, has died. He was 92.

Schlueter, who was prime minister from 1982-1993, died Thursday surrounded by his family, the leader of the party that he once headed said Friday in a statement.

“The family has lost a dear member, and our country has lost one of the most important people of our time,” Soeren Pape Poulsen, who heads the opposition Conservatives, said in a statement.

“He was a politician and a human being who has left his mark on the lives of Danes and our common history,” said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a statement, adding he “always had a twinkle in the eye” and was “an excellent communicator.”

“He was a hugely gifted political person,” she said.

In 1992, Denmark stalled the EU’s move toward a closer cooperation when Danes rejected the Maastricht treaty.

At home, Schlueter negotiated four exemptions, including one that allows Denmark to stay outside the euro. A year later, the revised text was approved in a second Danish referendum, allowing other EU members to move on with their plans.