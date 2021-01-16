Pragmatic governor Laschet elected to lead Merkel's party

Laschet, 59, was elected in 2017 as governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, a traditional center-left stronghold. He governs the region in a coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats, the CDU's traditional ally on the right, but would likely be able to work fairly smoothly with a more liberal partner. Current polls point to the environmentalist Greens as a possible key to power in the election.

Laschet pointed Saturday to the value of continuity and moderation, and cited the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump as an example of where deliberate polarization can lead.

“Trust is what keeps us going and what has been broken in America,” he told delegates before the vote. “By polarizing, sowing discord and distrust, and systematically lying, a president has destroyed stability and trust.”

“We must speak clearly but not polarize,” Laschet said. “We must be able to integrate, hold society together."

He said that the party needs “the continuity of success” and “we will only win if we remain strong in the middle of society.”