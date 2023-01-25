Prehistoric fossilized elephant tusk dug up by paleontologists in Israel

It was a massive creature that roamed around the Mediterranean long, long ago.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rangers worked quickly to remove the giant toad from the wild because a cane toad of its size will eat "anything it can fit into its mouth."
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership. Just 37 when elected, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn’t been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders. Still, her announcement came as a shock throughout the nation of 5 million people. Ardern told reporters in Napier on Thursday that Feb. 7 would be her last day as prime minister.
Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed at least another 14 people, including other officials and three children, authorities said.
The recently discovered photos were taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto by a Polish firefighter as the Nazi Germans were brutally crushing the uprising of 1943.
This is the heartwarming moment an exhausted wild elephant stuck in a muddy pond was rescued in Thailand.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the specter of nuclear weapon use, Earth crept its closest to Armageddon, a science-oriented advocacy group said, moving its famous “Doomsday Clock” up to just 90 seconds before midnight.
A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt.
Cambodia is still strewn with mines from three decades of war, while the problem in Ukraine is new since Russia invaded last year.
Archeologists say the ancient Egyptians sacrificed crocodiles during rituals to their god Sobek.
New ice core data shows Greenland is the warmest it's been in more than 1,000 years.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.