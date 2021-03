Prince Harry has had 'unproductive' conversations with William and Charles since Oprah interview

CBS host Gayle King, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said Prince Harry has spoken to his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, since Oprah Winfrey's interview aired but those conversations have not been unproductive. CNN's Max Foster reports.

King said she called Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex over the weekend "to see how they were feeling."

"Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," King said on Tuesday's edition of "This Morning."

During the couple's interview with Winfrey, Harry said his relationship with both men had virtually broken down -- admitting he was rarely speaking to William and that Charles, his father and the heir to the British throne, had stopped taking his calls at one point.

King also suggested that the pair were disappointed by Buckingham Palace's response to their interview.