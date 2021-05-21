Prince Harry says he used drink and drugs to numb pain of Diana's death

In his new Apple TV+ docuseries, Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey about the pressures of royal life and how the death of his mother, Princess Diana, impacted him.

Prince Harry has said he drank heavily, took drugs and had panic attacks while struggling to cope with the pressures of royal life during his late 20s and early 30s.

Harry discussed mental health with Oprah Winfrey, in a wide-ranging interview for their Apple TV+ documentary series that aims to remove the stigma around the topic.

He spoke of the loss of his mother during the program and said that as a child he was "so angry with what happened to her." The Duke of Sussex, who was 12 when Princess Diana died in 1997, said that in the years that followed few people around him discussed her death.

Harry also revealed that he coped with panic attacks and severe anxiety as an adult.

"28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life," he said.

As a young royal with a party lifestyle, Harry was frequently featured in the UK's tabloid press.