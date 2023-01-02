 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family. Prince Harry explained his rationale in an exclusive interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that will air on CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday.

LONDON — Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants "a family, not an institution," during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.

The interview with Britain's ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" and that "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile" — though it was not clear who he was referring to.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.

Harry, 38, has previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the U.K.

Last month Netflix released "Harry & Meghan," a six-part series that detailed the couple's experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the U.S.

In that documentary, Harry was scathing about how the royal press team worked, and spoke about how his relationship with William and the rest of the royal household broke down. Meghan described wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic U.K. press coverage.

Harry's autobiography, titled "Spare" — recalling the saying "the heir and the spare" — is being released on Jan. 10.

