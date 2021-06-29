Prince Harry tells award winners his mother would have been 'so proud'

Prince Harry has told recipients of the Diana Award that his mother would have been proud of them in a surprise congratulatory message to those who have worked on issues related to the pandemic.

"Thank you for inspiring us with your brilliance, your determination and your compassion," he said in a video message shared on the charity's Instagram page on Monday.

"There is great need for young leadership and there is no greater time to be a young leader," he said.

Prince Harry added: "The Covid-19 crisis exposed severe inequities and imbalances around the world. We saw the disproportionate effect of this pandemic on communities of color, on women, on underserved communities and on less wealthy countries."

In his short speech he mentioned his brother Prince William.

"My brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday and she would have been so proud of you all for living your authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others.

"Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in, and day out."