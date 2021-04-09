Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

In 1995, for example, he asked a Scottish driving instructor, “How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test?” On one visit to a military barracks, he asked a sea cadet instructor if she worked in a strip club.

Still, many believe he was one of the few figures in the queen’s life who was able to speak plainly to her and provide unvarnished advice.

“All her life she was surrounded by men who said, ‘yes ma’am,’ and he was one man who always told her how it really was, or at least how he saw it,” said royal historian Robert Lacey.

Lacey said at the time of the royal family’s difficult relations with Princess Diana after her marriage to Prince Charles broke down, Philip spoke for the family with authority.

Philip was descended from Danish and German royalty and, like Elizabeth, was a great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria.

Born June 10, 1921, on the dining room table at his parents’ home on the Greek island of Corfu, Philip was the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew, younger brother of the king of Greece.

When Philip was 18 months old, his parents were forced into exile and fled to France.