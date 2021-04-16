Prince Philip's funeral: When to watch, what to expect and how the queen will say goodbye

Millions of people around the world are expected to tune into Prince Philip's funeral service on Saturday, which will be broadcast by major television networks and streamed online.
The service honoring the Duke of Edinburgh will begin at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET) in St George's Chapel, Windsor with a national minute of silence, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The Queen and members of the royal family will take part in the event, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.
A ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle — led by the band of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest regiments of the British Army — will begin at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. ET). Charles, the Prince of Wales, and members of the royal family will join the procession, together with staff from the royal household.
WHERE CAN I WATCH?
In addition to programming from CNN, US viewers can also watch the the service on Fox News and FoxNews.com starting at 9 a.m. ET. NBC and CBS will commence broadcast coverage at 9:30 a.m. ET, with anchors Savannah Guthrie and Gayle King respectively.
NBC News Now will stream the network's coverage live and on demand on Peacock and other platforms. CBS's broadcast will be available on its streaming service CBSN.
ABC News will carry a live broadcast beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and led by anchor David Muir. This will also be streamed on ABC News Live.
ABOUT THE PROCESSION
HOW THE QUEEN WILL SAY GOODBYE
Windsor Castle has seen a lot of history and Saturday will be no different.
LONDON (AP) — Here is the full list of mourners who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle:
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip, who liked Land Rovers and drove them for much of his life, will make his last journey in one — a no-nonsense vehicle customized at his direction, down to its military green color.
WINDSOR, England (AP) — Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” at a martial but also personal funeral that will mark the death of a royal patriarch who was a beloved husband and father, and one of a dwindling number of World War II veterans.
LONDON (AP) — Jon Watts was 18 years old when he woke up in a prison cell and decided he had to change.
LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Prince Harry won’t walk side-by-side Saturday as they follow their grandfather’s coffin into the church ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, minimizing the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers who are grappling with strained relations since Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year.
