Princess Diana's wedding dress to go on display for 1st time in 25 years

The late Princess Diana's wedding dress will go on public display at Kensington Palace in London, England, after her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, agreed to loan the item.

Diana wore the famous dress, which boasted a 25-foot train, the longest in royal history, at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The public can view the item from June at the royal residence in west London where Diana lived.

The dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, features sequins encrusted along its lengthy train and an antique Carrickmacross lace that had originally belonged to Queen Mary, Diana's great-grandmother-in-law.

The dress belongs to Prince William and Prince Harry, who have loaned it to the palace for the display, Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) said.

The gown will be on show at Kensington Palace for the first time in 25 years, HRP added.