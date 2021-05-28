Probe clears UK PM in cash for curtains redecorating scandal

LONDON (AP) — An investigation has cleared British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of wrongdoing in the scandal over the redecoration of his official Downing Street residence, concluding that he knew “nothing about'' how the project was financed until reports surfaced in the media.

But Christopher Geidt, whom Johnson appointed as independent adviser on ministerial standards last month, criticized the prime minister for “unwisely" failing to determine the source of funding for the pricey renovations. The project cost as much as 200,000 pounds ($233,000), according to news reports.

British prime ministers receive a government grant of up to 20,000 pounds to refurbish the official residence when they move in. Johnson had proposed setting up a charitable foundation to cover additional costs. When that was ruled inappropriate, Conservative Party donor David Brownlow paid the outstanding bill, Geidt said in his report. Johnson later reimbursed the money.

“I have also spoken ... to the prime minister who confirms that he knew nothing about such payments until immediately prior to media reports in February 2021,'' the report said. “At that point, the prime minister immediately sought the necessary advice about his interests and, as a consequence, settled the full amount himself on March 8, 2021.”