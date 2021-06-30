 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Protesters mark Philippine president's last year in power
0 Comments
AP

Protesters mark Philippine president's last year in power

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Left-wing activists and relatives of people killed in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign marked the start of his last year in office Wednesday with a noisy protest and a “countdown toward achieving justice.”

Riot police prevented more than 150 flag-waving protesters from approaching the presidential palace in Manila. The demonstrators dispersed peacefully after less than an hour and police made no arrests despite a ban on such gatherings under COVID-19 restrictions.

“We count 365 days left in his reign of terror,” protest leader Renato Reyes said. “We want to mark this as a countdown toward achieving justice and accountability.”

The protesters held placards that read “Stop the killing, prosecute Duterte.” Others carried a mock coffin, while several family members displayed portraits of mostly young people they said were victims of extrajudicial killings in the drug crackdown.

Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, in which thousands of mostly petty drug suspects have died since he took office in June 2016, has alarmed human rights groups and prompted several people to file complaints with the International Criminal Court.

“My appeal to the ICC is please don’t abandon us,” said Emily Soriano, whose 15-year-old son died in the crackdown. “ICC is the only one which can hold Duterte accountable for all that he did here in the Philippines in his war on drugs.”

The International Criminal Court’s outgoing chief prosecutor said this month that a preliminary examination found reason to believe crimes against humanity had been committed during the crackdown. The prosecutor sought authorization to open a formal investigation and the court’s judges have 120 days to decide.

Duterte, a 76-year-old former mayor who made a name in politics with his extra-tough approach to crime, has denied condoning the murder of large numbers of drug suspects but has openly threatened drug dealers with death. He said suspects were killed after they violently resisted arrest, although human rights groups have reported cases of police killing unarmed suspects and then altering the crime scene to make it appear the suspects opened fire at them.

Duterte has said he would never cooperate in a possible ICC investigation.

———

Associated Press journalist Aaron Favila contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death
World

Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death

  • Updated

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, on Friday demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death, saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke.

+6
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
World

Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is prepared to target intruding warships if they fail to heed warnings, a senior Russian diplomat declared Thursday after a Black Sea incident in which a British destroyer sailed near Crimea in an area that Russia claims as its territorial waters.

+16
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
World

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

+2
Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive
World

Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.

+14
French far right beaten in regional elections
World

French far right beaten in regional elections

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.

+7
Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain
World

Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military on Friday launched sweeping maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea featuring warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles, a show of force amid a surge in tensions following an incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News