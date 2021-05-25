Protests spread across once-quiet Oman as economy flounders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests over mass layoffs and Oman's poor economy spread Tuesday to cities across the sultanate, underscoring the financial challenge ahead for this nation a decade on from its Arab Spring protests.

Oman already faced economic trouble with tens of billions of dollars of outstanding debts and trouble finding enough work for its young people. Then came the coronavirus pandemic and repeated lockdowns that followed, further depressing growth in this nation of 4.5 million people on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

“It is, I think, such a huge challenge. It’s not even about the government being incapable of solving things,” said Cinzia Bianco, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations who studies Oman. “It’s just the challenges are huge and there’s a global crisis going on so there isn't much else they can do right now.”

The demonstrations Tuesday appeared largely peaceful in videos posted to social media and images shared by activists. Sohar, a city some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Muscat, remained a flashpoint as it was during the Arab Spring.