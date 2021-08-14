PSG fans give Messi huge ovation; Galtier's Nice routs Lille

It must have been a strange sight for Galtier as the league trophy he won, and the recent Champions Trophy, were presented to the home fans.

They were soon in despondent mood as Nice went 2-0 up.

Playing his first match since scoring three goals for Denmark at Euro 2020, Dolberg found the net in the first minute from close range.

Poor defending from Zeki Celik under pressure from Dolberg resulted in Gouri setting up Boudaoui and he smacked a firm shot past Lille's new goalkeeper Leo Jardim — who has conceded seven in two games since replacing Mike Maignan.

Marseille hosts Bordeaux in the pick of Sunday's games.

Monaco lost 1-0 at Lorient on Friday and has only one point from its opening two games, having finished third last season.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0