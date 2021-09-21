 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Puerto Rico to raise minimum wage for 1st time in 12 years
0 Comments
AP

Puerto Rico to raise minimum wage for 1st time in 12 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor signed a bill Tuesday to increase the U.S. territory’s minimum wage for the first time in more than 12 years.

The current minimum pay of $7.25 an hour will increase to $8.50 in January and to $9.50 in July 2023. A third increase to $10.50 is contemplated for July 2024, but would require further approval.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the first increase could represent an additional $2,000 a year for a full-time worker.

Many cheered the move, given the high cost of living on an island struggling to emerge from a deep economic slump as it restructures a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt via a bankruptcy-like process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia lost one-third of its koalas in three years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns
World

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

  • Updated

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — France would have known Australia had “deep and grave concerns” that a submarine fleet the French were building would not meet Australian needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday after the contract's cancellation set off a diplomatic crisis.

+14
French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal
World

French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News