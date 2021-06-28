 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Puerto Rico to receive nearly $4B in US pandemic funds
0 Comments
AP

Puerto Rico to receive nearly $4B in US pandemic funds

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Monday that Puerto Rico will receive nearly $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds to help boost the U.S. territory’s fight against COVID-19.

The announcement was made during Cardona’s official three-day trip to Puerto Rico, the first for a Biden administration Cabinet member. It marks the first time the island has full access to those funds.

Roughly half of the nearly $4 billion will be released as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March to help offset the pandemic’s impact on the economy and public health.

“I am honored to be in Puerto Rico — the island of my roots — as the federal government releases critical funds to support Puerto Rico’s efforts to safely reopen its schools for in-person learning,” Cardona said.

Puerto Rico reopened dozens of public and private schools in March for the first time since the pandemic began, although less than 100 of the island’s more than 850 public schools were authorized to do so. At the time, only kindergarteners, special education students and children in first, second, third and 12th grades were allowed to return to school for in-person classes twice a week. A month later, officials closed all schools given a spike in COVID-19 cases and didn’t reopen some of them until May.

For more than a year, many teachers and students have struggled with ongoing power outages and unreliable or nonexistent internet connections amid virtual learning.

It wasn’t immediately known exactly how the administration of Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi planned to spend the newest federal funds. The announcement comes three months after Cardona announced that Puerto Rico had immediate access to $912 million in federal education money.

Strict conditions had prevented the U.S. territory from receiving certain federal funds in a timely manner under the Trump administration, but these have been easing under U.S. President Joe Biden.

The island of 3.3 million people has reported nearly 123,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths. More than 40% of the population has been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death
World

Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death

  • Updated

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, on Friday demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death, saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke.

+16
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
World

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

+6
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
World

Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is prepared to target intruding warships if they fail to heed warnings, a senior Russian diplomat declared Thursday after a Black Sea incident in which a British destroyer sailed near Crimea in an area that Russia claims as its territorial waters.

+4
New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits
World

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After enjoying nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus, New Zealanders were on edge Wednesday after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend.

+11
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
World

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

+4
Serbian Roma girl band sings for women's empowerment
Entertainment

Serbian Roma girl band sings for women's empowerment

  • Updated

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Their songs are about “women chained” in abuse witnessed by generations, or teenage brides being forced into marriage by their fathers. And they tell women to seek love, fight back and stand up for their right to be equal with men.

+7
Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain
World

Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military on Friday launched sweeping maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea featuring warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles, a show of force amid a surge in tensions following an incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News