Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

Erdogan told Putin on Wednesday that “the steps we take together in relation to Syria are of great importance."

“Peace (in Syria) depends on the relations between Turkey and Russia,” the Turkish leader noted.

The talks between the two presidents come amid an increase in airstrikes on Turkey-backed opposition fighters’ positions in northern Syria and especially in the province of Idlib.

Last year, Turkey and Russia reached a cease-fire agreement which halted a three-month Syrian government offensive in Idlib and also saw rare direct fighting between Syrian and Turkish troops. That Russia-backed offensive killed hundreds of civilians and displaced nearly 1 million people in Idlib province.

Turkey fears that an escalation of the violence in northern Syria will lead to a new influx of refugees surging across its borders. Turkey already hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees. For its part, Russia accuses Turkey of failing to take measures to push out radical groups from northern Syria.