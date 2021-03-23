Putin gets jab of COVID-19 vaccine -- out of the public eye

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin was vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday out of sight of the cameras, his spokesman said, prompting questions about whether the gesture will boost comparatively low immunization rates in Russia.

Dmitry Peskov said Putin is feeling fine after getting the shot and is planning a regular workday Wednesday.

He explained earlier Tuesday that the president would get the vaccine out of the public eye because “when it comes to getting vaccinated on camera, he has never supported that, he doesn't like that.”

Peskov wouldn't reveal whether Putin would go to a vaccination facility or the shot would be brought to him in his office or residence, saying only that “it will done in a way that would the least affect” Putin's working schedule.

Putin announced that he would get vaccinated at a government meeting the day before. The statement came several months after widespread immunization against COVID-19 kicked off in Russia. Kremlin critics have argued that Putin's reluctance to get vaccinated was contributing to the already existing public hesitancy about the vaccine.