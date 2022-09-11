Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London. Mourners packed bridges and city streets and lined rural roads and highways, some tossing flowers to honor the monarch who reigned for 70 years.
The hearse drove past piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral, where the queen died Thursday at age 96, for a six-hour trip through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. The late queen's coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made of flowers from the estate, including sweet peas, one of the queen's favorites.
The procession was a huge event for Scotland as the U.K. takes days to mourn its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. Hours before the coffin's arrival in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, people turned out early to grab a space by police barricades. By afternoon, crowds were 7-8 people deep in places, eager to be part of such a historic occasion.
“I think she has been an ever-constant in my life. She was the queen I was born under, and she has always been there,” said Angus Ruthven, a 54-year-old civil servant from Edinburgh as he awaited the arrival of the coffin.
Police line the route prior to the arrival of the Queens cortege with the hearse containing her coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
People watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, after it crossed Friarton Bridge as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, in Perth, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
People wait for the arrival of the Queens cortege with the hearse containing her coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
People wait ahead of the Queens cortege which carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through Dundee, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.
People sit along a banking as they wait for the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the public at Friarton Bridge in Perth, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 wait for arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through Dundee, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
People walk corgis along the Royal Mile, before the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin is passing through the rugged Scottish countryside on a final journey from her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle to London.
Members of the armed services and officials make their way to the Proclamation near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the armed services march near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the armed services march near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
A flower lays on a road in Ballater, Scotland, after the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passed through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
A tourist takes a photo on a display commemorating Queen Elizabeth II. at Piccadilly Circus in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is leaving her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle as the late monarch begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as they wait for the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Floral tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II placed outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Young children wait in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Floral tributes are placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
A photo of Queen Elizabeth II left among the flowers laid by members of the public at Balmoral, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will travel to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.
Floral tributes are placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
A floral tribute is placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin travels from Balmoral to London
1 of 38
Britain Royals
Police line the route prior to the arrival of the Queens cortege with the hearse containing her coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
People watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, after it crossed Friarton Bridge as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, in Perth, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Britain Royals
People wait for the arrival of the Queens cortege with the hearse containing her coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Members of the public await the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, passing through Dundee, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.
Britain Royals
People wait ahead of the Queens cortege which carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through Dundee, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.
Britain Royals
People sit along a banking as they wait for the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Members of the public at Friarton Bridge in Perth, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 wait for arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.
Britain Royals
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through Dundee, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.
APTOPIX Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Peter Byrne - foreign subscriber, PA
People walk corgis along the Royal Mile, before the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin is passing through the rugged Scottish countryside on a final journey from her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle to London.
Britain Royals
Members of the armed services and officials make their way to the Proclamation near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Jon Super - stringer, AP
Members of the armed services march near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Members of the armed services march near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
APTOPIX Britain Royals
The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
APTOPIX Britain Royals
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, leaves Balmoral as it begins its journey to Edinburgh, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.
APTOPIX Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
APTOPIX Britain Royals
The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
A flower lays on a road in Ballater, Scotland, after the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passed through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Andrew Milligan - foreign subscriber, PA
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, leaves Balmoral as it begins its journey to Edinburgh, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.
Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
A tourist takes a photo on a display commemorating Queen Elizabeth II. at Piccadilly Circus in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is leaving her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle as the late monarch begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral.
Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as they wait for the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Floral tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II placed outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Young children wait in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Floral tributes are placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
A photo of Queen Elizabeth II left among the flowers laid by members of the public at Balmoral, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will travel to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.
Britain Royals
Scott Heppell - stringer, AP
Floral tributes are placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
A floral tribute is placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.
Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.
Britain Royals
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II was the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Now her son Charles faces an enormous challenge: Building the same affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.